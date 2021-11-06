PEC Zwolle remains rooted firmly to the bottom of the Eredivisie after a 2-1 loss at home to Cambuur.
With Sparta Rotterdam winning on Saturday, PEC Zwolle were hoping for a much-needed victory, but it was Cambuur who took the lead in the 22nd minute. Issa Kallon pulled the ball back for Mees Hoedemakers, who hammered a shot into the net via the inside of the post.
PEC Zwolle were hoping to get back into the game, but three minutes into the second half, Robin Maulun put Cambuur 2-0 ahead with an excellent free-kick.
Dean Huiberts nodded PEC Zwolle back into the game ten minutes before the end, but the hosts could not find an equaliser as Cambuur held out.
PEC Zwolle remains bottom of the table and six points from safety, while Cambuur is 8th.