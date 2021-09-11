Cambuur came from behind to blow away Go Ahead Eagles 5-2 in Leeuwarden on Saturday evening.
Go Ahead Eagles took the lead in the 35th minute with Luuk Brouwers slotting the ball past Sonny Stevens after a through ball from Bas Kuipers. The goal was initially given as offside, but VAR reversed the decision.
Cambuur were level before the break with Tom Boare netting with a lovely header after Issa Kallon found the striker.
Five minutes into the second half, Boere put Cambuur ahead after latching on to a bad back pass. The hosts then ran away with the game as Marco Tol headed in to make it 3-1 in the 53rd minute before Jamie Jacobs quickly added a fourth.
Tamás Kiss capitalised on more poor defending from Go Ahead Eagles to make it 5-1 in the 75th minute before Iñigo Córdoba pulled back a consolation.
Cambuur are now up to sixth after their second victory while Go Ahead Eagles are down in 14th.