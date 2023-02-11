NEC Nijmegen failed to move into the top half after being held to a 0-0 draw against Cambuur Leeuwarden.
NEC almost stunned Feyenoord in the KNVB Cup in midweek, scoring four goals in De Kuip before going out on penalties.
Against Cambuur, NEC had plenty of chances but they could not find the net. Elayis Tavsan got the best chances in the first half but he was twice denied by Robbin Ruiter.
After the break, Ruiter remained on top as Cambuur frustrated their hosts, who had Jasper Cillessen to thank for not falling to a defeat.
The point means NEC remains in 11th spot while Cambuur is 17th.