OFI Crete has confirmed the signing of Dutch striker Luc Castaignos on a deal until 2023.
The 28-year-old has been without a club since leaving South Korean side Gyeongnam in September last year.
Castaignos was linked with a move back to the Netherlands but instead he has turned up in Greece with OFI Crete.
The former Feyenoord, Internazionale, Sporting club de Portugal, Eintracht Frankfurt, FC Twente and Vitesse forward will be a teammate of Jonathan de Guzman and Boy Waterman.