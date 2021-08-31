Last season’s Eredivisie top scorer Georgios Giakoumakis has finally left VVV-Venlo to sign for Scottish side Celtic on a four-year deal.
The Greek forward was a revelation in the Eredivisie last season but could not prevent VVV from being relegated despite scoring 26 league goals.
This summer, Giakoumakis was linked with Feyenoord and Werder Bremen but he continues his career in Scotland with Celtic. The Hoops have paid €2.5 million to sign the striker, while that could rise through bonuses. There is also a resale percentage in the deal.
The 26-year-old has signed a deal in Scotland until 2025 and can compete for the league title and the Europa League after Celtic knocked out AZ Alkmaar.