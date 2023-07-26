According to the Daily Mail, Celtic are interested in signing Volendam centre-back Xavier Mbuyamba.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
In recent days, Sampdoria have been touted as a possible destination but their €1.6 million bid was rejected by Volendam.
According to The Daily Mail, Celtic are also interested in signing Mbuyamba and they could submit a rival bid for the former Barcelona and Chelsea youngster.
The 21-year-old joined Volendam last summer and he made 28 Eredivisie appearances, contributing five goals.
AZ Alkmaar defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos is reportedly an alternative for the Scottish champions, should Mbuyamba head for Italy instead.