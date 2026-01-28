It was a bad night for Dutch football in the Champions League as both PSV Eindhoven and Ajax were knocked out of Europe.
Both sides went into the final day with slim chances of reaching the next round as PSV had to get a result against Bayern Munich. A draw would only have been good enough if other results went their way. Ajax needed to win at home to Olympiacos and hope results went their way.
Ajax went into the break 0-0 but in the second half, Gelson Martins went through on goal to make it 1-0 for the Greek side. Kasper Dolberg would equalise from the spot but Santiago Hezze headed in to win it for Olympiacos. Ajax finishes 32nd in the table.
PSV started the first half against Bayern Munich well but they missed several chances to take the lead and went into the break at 0-0.
In the second half, Jamal Musiala gave Bayern Munich the lead but Ismael Saibari equalised to give PSV hopes of reaching the next round. However, Harry Kane ended those hopes before Mauro Junior was sent off.
PSV finished 28th in the table, one point outside the playoff spots.