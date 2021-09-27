Ajax looks to make it two wins from two in the Champions League when they host Besiktas on Tuesday. The kick-off is at 17.45.
Ajax got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with a resounding 5-1 victory over Sporting CP two weeks ago.
Erik ten Hag’s side has followed that up with simple league victories against Cambuur (9-0), Fortuna Sittard (5-0), and Groningen (3-0). The Amsterdam side is now looking to move one step closer to the knockout stages of the Champions League when they host Besiktas.
The Turkish side lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in their first group game and their league form has been erratic. A 3-2 win at Antalyaspor, was followed up with a 3-3 against Adana Demirspor and then a 2-1 loss to Altay at the weekend.
Team News
Erik ten Hag needs to decide whether Davy Klaassen comes back into the starting line up with Steven Berghuis excelling as number ten in recent weeks.
Zakaria Labyad is out, while Devyne Rensch will have to settle for a place on the bench after being selected to play for Jong Ajax on Monday.
Possible Ajax line-up: Pasveer, Mazraoui, Blind, Timber, Martinez, Alvarez, Gravenberch, Berghuis, Antony, Tadic, Haller
Besiktas go into the game with a lengthy injury list which means Umut Meras, Ajdin Hasic, Mehmet Topal, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, Necip Uysal, Domagoj Vida, and Alex Teixeira are all expected to miss the game.
Miralem Pjanic is also out, while Michy Batshuayi is a slight doubt. Former PSV Eindhoven defender Atiba Hutchinson will start.
Possible Besiktas line-up: Destanoglu; Rosier, Welinton, Montero, Yilmaz; Hutchinson, Josef; Ghezzal, Ozyakup, Larin; Batshuayi
Odds
Ajax 1/7 Draw 8/1 Besiktas 14/1
Ajax big favourites for Tuesday’s clash
Ajax is in imperious form and they are rightly favourites to win the clash on Tuesday, especially with Besiktas suffering from several injuries.
Ajax needs to take the game to the Turkish side from the start with in-form attackers Dusan Tadic, Antony and Sebastien Haller all looking to find the net.
Besiktas are a dangerous side but if Ajax has ambitions to reach the knockout stages then this is a game they should be winning comfortably.