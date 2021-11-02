Ajax travels to Germany on Wednesday evening to face Borussia Dortmund looking to make it four wins from four in the Champions League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax have been flying in the Champions League so far with their 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in Amsterdam two weeks ago moving them onto three wins from three.
Ajax could now seal their place in the last 16 of the competition if they beat Dortmund in Germany on Wednesday and Sporting CP fails to defeat Besiktas.
Ajax go into the game on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw at Heracles Almelo in the Eredivisie, but they remain two points clear at the top. Borussia Dortmund managed a 2-0 win over FC Koln.
Team News
Andre Onana is back in first-team training but his doping ban is not yet lifted, meaning he will not be in the squad.
Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber, and Zakaria Labyad are out, while Noussair Mazraoui is back in the squad after missing the draw at the weekend.
Possible Ajax line-up: Pasveer, Mazraoui, Blind, Martinez, Timber, Gravenberch, Alvarez, Berghuis, Antony, Tadic, Haller
Dortmund is without the injured Erling Haaland, Nico Schulz, Raphael Guerreiro, and Mateu Morey, while Mahmoud Dahoud, Giovanni Reyna, and Marcel Schmelzer are all doubts.
Emre Can will return at the back while wonderkid Youssoufa Moukoko is back in the squad. Donyell Malen may have to settle for a place on the bench.
Possible Dortmund line-up: Kobel; Can, Hummels, Akanji; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Wolf; Reus, Brandt; Hazard
Odds
Borussia Dortmund 6/4 Draw 14/5 Ajax 31/20
Can Ajax pull off another victory against Dortmund?
Ajax were excellent two weeks ago as they completely played Dortmund off the park in Amsterdam, but the German side will be fully out for revenge. They may be without Haaland, but a three-game winning streak shows they have plenty of confidence.
Ajax will need to be strong defensively on Wednesday evening if they are to get anything while the attack will have to be a lot more impressive than they were at the weekend against Heracles.
Sebastien Haller has an impressive six goals in three games in the competition so far and he will be looking to add to that tally in Germany. If he can, Ajax could be on their way to the knockout rounds. A draw would also be a fantastic result with games against Sporting and Besiktas to come.