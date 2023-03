Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2022/23 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Ajax duo on Liverpool wishlist... According to the German branch of Sky, Liverpool have two ...

Ajax and PSV in the running fo... According to De Telegraaf, both Ajax and PSV Eindhoven are ...

Van der Vaart: Xavi Simons can... Rafael van der Vaart has heaped praise on PSV Eindhoven ...

Cambuur gets much-needed victo... Cambuur Leeuwarden has given themselves renewed hope of escaping the ...

Kudus goal enough for Ajax aga... Mohammed Kudus scored the only goal of the game as ...

Bakayoko keeps PSV’s tit... PSV Eindhoven defeated RKC Waalwijk 1-0 on Sunday thanks to ...