The group phase of the Champions League draw was made on Thursday with Ajax and PSV Eindhoven finding out their opponents.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Both clubs found themselves in pot three for the draw and they were not allowed to draw each other.
For Ajax, they will take on Internazionale, Benfica, Olympiacos and Galatasaray in Amsterdam. They face trips away to Chelsea, Villarreal, Olympique Marseille and Qarabag.
PSV Eindhoven has been handed a tough draw with Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Union SG all visiting the Philips Stadion. They also face trips to Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen, Olympiacos and Newcastle United.
The schedule is set to be announced this weekend.