The draw for the group stage of the Champions League was made on Thursday with PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord involved.
The draw for the competition had changed this year with each team being drawn to face eight different opponents rather than being drawn into a group of four.
Feyenoord drew Manchester City and Bayern Munich from pot 1. They will take on Bayern Munich in Rotterdam and Manchester City away. From pot 2, Feyenoord were drawn to face Bayer Leverkusen at home and then Benfica in Portugal.
In pot 3, they got Lille away and Red Bull Salzburg at home and finally in pot 4, Girona and Sparta Prague were the opponents. Sparta Prague will visit De Kuip, while Feyenoord will travel to Spain for a showdown with Daley Blind and Donny van de Beek.
PSV Eindhoven were drawn at home to Liverpool from Pot 1 and away to PSG. From pot 2, a trip to Juventus awaits, while they host Shakhtar Donetsk.
Red Star Belgrade (A) and Sporting CP (H) were the opponents from pot 3 and the final two opponents were Stade Brest (A) and just like Feyenoord, they got Girona, but in Eindhoven.