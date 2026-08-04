NEC Nijmegen made an impressive return to the Champions League after coming away from Olympiacos with a 0-0 draw in the first leg of their qualifier.
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After 17 years away, NEC Nijmegen made a return to the Champions League but new signing Dusan Tadic was only on the bench for the trip to Greece. Kodai Sano was missing as he closes in on a move to PSV Eindhoven.
The home side made a bright start but NEC survived and as the half wore on they came close with Jamiro Monteiro having a shot just tipped over the bar.
NEC dominated the second half and they created a number of chances to open the scoring. The best fell to Monteiro again but he was denied by a reflex save.
Dusan Tadic eventually came off the bench but he could not help NEC take the victory but a draw in Greece is an impressive result. The second leg takes place next week.