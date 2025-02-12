Igor Paixao scored the only goal as Feyenoord defeated AC Milan 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League playoff.
Following the departure of Brian Priske, Feyenoord were led by interim head coach Pascal Bosschaart. They came up against their former striker Santiago Gimenez, who started for Milan.
Tijjani Reijnders had a big chance within the first two minutes of the game but he shot straight at Timon Wellenreuther. Moments later, Feyenoord went down the other end and Igor Paixao fired into the bottom corner to send De Kuip wild.
Just before the break, Feyenoord almost doubled the lead but his strike came back off the crossbar. Julián Carranza came off the bench at the break and he shot a big chance wide.
AC Milan struggled to create chances and Feyenoord held on to take a win into the second leg in Milan. However, one blow is a knee injury suffered by Quinten Timber. He will now be a doubt for the return.