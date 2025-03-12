PSV are out of the Champions League after a 2-2 draw at Arsenal. The tie finished 9-3 on aggregate.
Peter Bosz decided to ring the changes for the tie that was basically over after Arsenal won the first leg 7-1. Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, and Ryan Flamingo were amongst those rested. Isaac Babadi and Couhaib Driouech were given rare starts.
It seemed PSV were in for a long evening when Oleksandr Zinchenko fired Arsenal ahead with an excellent strike within the first ten minutes. The midfielder didn’t celebrate due to his time on loan at PSV earlier in his career.
PSV equalised quickly through Ivan Peresic, who finished well after a good move involving Babadi and Guus Til.
Before the break, Arsenal regained their lead through Declan Rice, who finished off a cross from Raheem Sterling.
PSV equalised in the 69th minute when Babadi played in Driouech and he beautifully chipped the ball over David Raya into the net.
Bosz’s side could have won the game before the end but Raya made a good save to deny Babadi. PSV go out and they must now focus on their clash with RKC Waalwijk this weekend.