PSV Eindhoven followed Feyenoord into the last 16 of the Champions League after defeating Juventus 3-1 after extra-time.
Down 2-1 from the first leg, PSV needed a big performance in Eindhoven but it was Juventus who took the initiative in the first half. After a clever pass from Teun Koopmeiners, Randal Kolo Muani got a big chance but he could not convert.
In the second half, PSV came out of their shell and Ivan Peresic and Noa Lang went close to breaking the deadlock. In the 53rd minute, it was 1-0 as Peresic controlled a Lang pass before firing low into the bottom corner.
The lead was short lived as Timothy Weah hammered in an equaliser from just outside the box. VAR looked at a possible offside but the goal was given.
PSV restored their lead with 15 minutes remaining as Ismail Saibari firing in after Luuk de Jong knocked on a Peresic cross.
Neither side could find a late winner and the game headed to extra-time. Ryan Flamingo was the hero for PSV as he converted from close range to send the home crowd wild.
Saibari then missed a big chance to make it 4-1 while at the other end, Dusan Vlahovic hit the post. In the second half of extra-time, Guus Til got in on goal but he could not decide the match.
PSV managed to hold on through a nervy few last minutes and they head into the last 16. Arsenal or Internazionale are the potential opponents.