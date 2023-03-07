It was a bad night for the Dutch internationals in the Champions League on Tuesday.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Chelsea 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (2-1 on aggregate)
Donyell Malen was a late substitute as Dortmund bowed out of the competition in London.
Leading 1-0 from the first leg, Dortmund was hoping to keep Chelsea out but Raheem Sterling netted just before the break. In the second half, Kai Havertz netted a penalty on the second attempt.
Malen entered the field with 13 minutes left but he could not find the goal to take the game to extra time.
Benfica 5-1 Club Brugge (7-1 on aggregate)
It was a painful night for Noa Lang as Club Brugge were hammered in Portugal.
Goals from Rafa Silva and Goncalco Ramos had the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break and Club Brugge head coach Scott Parker decided to hook off Lang at the break.
Ramos, Joao Mario, and former Ajax winger David Neres then added further goals for Benfica before young Dutch left-back Bjorn Meijer pulled one back with a fierce strike.
Benfica, coached by Roger Schmidt progress to the quarter-finals.