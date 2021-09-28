Ajax made it two wins from two games in the Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Besiktas in Amsterdam.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ajax got their Champions League campaign off to a flying start with a 5-1 win in Portugal against Sporting CP. Against a depleted Besiktas side, Ajax were looking to make it six points out of six.
The visitors hit the post in the tenth minute through Michy Batshuayi, but from that point on it was all Ajax and eventually, they had the lead in the 17th minute. After good work from Dusan Tadic, Steven Berghuis slotted the ball into the net from close range.
Sebastien Haller and Tadic then missed good chances before the former made it 2-0 in the 43rd minute. The striker netted his fifth Champions League goal of the campaign already after a good cross from Berghuis.
In the second half, Ajax missed several chances to extend their score, while Kenan Karaman saw an effort ruled out for a push on Jurrien Timber.
Ajax moves onto six points and they top the group ahead of their clash with Borussia Dortmund in three weeks time in Amsterdam.