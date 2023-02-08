According to Voetbal International, the chance that Arne Slot will leave Feyenoord for Leeds United is small.
Leeds United are on the lookout for a new head coach after sacking Jesse Marsch and reports in England claim that Arne Slot is one of the names on their shortlist.
Voetbal International is reporting that Leeds United have not made contact with Feyenoord for Slot and the chances of him leaving the Eredivisie leaders is small.
However, the report also states that Slot does have a clause in his contract that would allow him to depart for a big club in a bigger league than the Eredivisie if a certain fee is paid.
Slot has a contract with Feyenoord until the summer of 2025 and the club is set to open talks with the 44-year-old over an extension.