Chelsea has officially confirmed the signing of Jorrel Hato from Ajax.
Chelsea have paid €44.18 million to sign the 19-year-old, who has signed a contract until the summer of 2032.
Hato made his debut for Ajax at the age of 16 and has since went on to make over 110 appearances for the club. He now departs to join Chelsea, who are also looking to sign Xavi Simons.
The left-back, who can also play in the centre of defence, has six caps for the Netherlands and will be hoping the move can help him seal a spot in a potential World Cup squad next summer.
Ajax are also close to loaning striker Chuba Akpom to Birmingham City.