According to ESPN, Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is a potential January target for Chelsea.
Chelsea are making plans for the January window and a new striker is at the top of their wishlist. Napoli’s Victor Osimeh and Brentford’s Ivan Toney are the two top options.
However, Gimenez of Feyenoord is also under consideration with the Mexican international attracting interest from around Europe. Gimenez is currently joint-top scorer in the Eredivisie with 18 goals.
The 22-year-old has been linked with many clubs in Spain and England but he would come at a cost as he has a contract until 2027.
To fund their moves in January, Chelsea are looking to sell several players including Dutchman Ian Maatsen and former PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke.