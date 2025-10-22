It was a night to forget in the Champions League for Ajax as they were hammered 5-1 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Ajax actually began the game looking well organised but after 15 minutes the tactics went out the window when Kenneth Taylor was shown a red for a rash challenge.
Just moments later, Chelsea took the lead through Marc Guiu and that led to a change as Oscar Gloukh was replaced by Jorthy Mokio, much to the anger of the crowd who came to support Ajax.
A deflected effort from Moisés Caicedo made it 2-0 but Ajax did get a penalty and Wout Weghorst pulled one back in the 33rd minute. Tosin Adarabioyo was shown a yellow for the foul and Ajax were furious when he escaped red for kicking Weghorst in the head.
Before the break it all went wrong for Ajax as they conceded two penalties, firstly Weghorst lost control and took down Enzo Fernandez, who scored from the spot. Youri Baas then commited a foul and Estevao made it 4-1.
Weghorst stayed behind at half time, and Davy Klaassen came on but minutes into the second half Tyreek George made it five. It seemed it was going to be a long second half for the visitors but it remained 5-1 by the end.
Ajax is now bottom of the Champions League group stage with zero points from three games.