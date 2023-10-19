According to Voetbal International, Chelsea have lifted the option to extend Ian Maatsen’s contract for a further year.
The left-back has been a regular off the bench for Chelsea in the Premier League so far this season and was part of the most recent Netherlands squad.
The former Burnley loanee almost departed the London-based club in the summer but decided to remain and fight for his place.
However, Maatsen’s deal expired next summer which meant Chelsea risked losing the Dutchman for free. That has now been prevented with Voetbal International reporting that Chelsea have lifted the option to extend his contract until the summer of 2025.