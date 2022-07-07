According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are looking to trump Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong.
Despite Barcelona president Joan Laporta stating that De Jong is not for sale, the midfielder’s future is up in the air. For weeks, De Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester United to reunite with former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.
Spanish outlet ‘Sport’ is reporting that Chelsea now hopes to hijack the move for De Jong and possibly could include players in the deal. Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta could move the other way if De Jong joins.
Chelsea would be able to offer De Jong Champions League football, while the Premier League side are also hoping to attract Matthijs de Ligt to Stamford Bridge.