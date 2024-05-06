Tjarron Chery scored twice as NEC Nijmegen defeated relegation threatened Excelsior 3-0 in Rotterdam.
With RKC winning at the weekend, Excelsior needed a win to move them back out of the bottom three, but they faced an NEC team battling Ajax for fifth.
NEC were the better side but it took until the hour mark for Chery to break the deadlock with an excellent strike. The midfielder then quickly made it 2-0 with a volley.
Excelsior saw Siebe Horemans sent off for a challenge on Dirk Proper before Rober Gonzalez settled the victory in the final minutes.
NEC stay sixth and two points behind Ajax while Excelsior is in 16th. They are heading for the relegation playoffs at the moment.
The result is great news for Almere City, who are now mathematically safe.