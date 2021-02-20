Jasper Cillessen made his first appearance of the season as Valencia defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 on Saturday evening.
The Netherlands number one has been out all season through injury but was straight back into the line-up on Saturday for the clash with Celta Vigo.
Cillessen had very little to do in his first game since July and thanks to late goals from Manu Vallejo and Kevin Gameiro, Valencia recorded a 2-0 victory.
Cillessen’s return will be a boost for Frank de Boer with the start of the World Cup qualifiers only a month away.