According to Voetbal International, The City Group are interested in buying ADO Den Haag.
The ailing Keuken Kampioen Divisie side have been linked with a number of takeover groups and most recently talks have been held with Japan’s ACA Investments.
However, VI is now reporting that the City Group has made contact with ADO Den Haag to have talks over a takeover.
Sheik Mansour’s City Group already owns a number of clubs. Manchester City is the main club but there is also New York City FC, Melbourne City FC, Yokohama F. Marinos, Montevideo City Torque, Girona, Sichuan Jiuniu, Mumbai City FC, Lommel SK and Troyes.