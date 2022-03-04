Louis van Gaal has named his provisional Netherlands squad for the upcoming friendlies against Denmark and Germany.
Netherlands face Denmark on the 26th of March before coming up against Germany three days later in two friendly matches.
On Friday, Van Gaal named his provisional squad with Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong earning his first call-up. Also included is AZ Alkmaar midfielder Jordy Clasie.
There are no places for Ryan Gravenberch or Donny van de Beek, while Joey Veerman must wait for his first inclusion after impressing for PSV Eindhoven.
The full squad can be seen below.