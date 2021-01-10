Fortuna Sittard started 2021 with a bang as they came away from Heerenveen with a 3-1 victory.
Heerenveen went into the winter break in poor form and they were hoping for a much-needed victory. Siem de Jong made his first appearance for the club.
However, Fortuna Sittard had other ideas and after 20 minutes they had the lead through Ben Rienstra. Four minutes later, George Cox was allowed freedom to head in a second for the visitors.
Before the break, Fortuna Sittard added a third as Zian Flemming took advantage of Erwin Mulder being out of position to find the net.
Heerenveen, without head coach Johnny Jansen, who had tested positive for corona, pulled one back in the second half through Henk Veerman but it proved to be nothing but a consolation.
The victory means Fortuna are now 12th while Heerenveen are eighth.