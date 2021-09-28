Phillip Cocu is enjoying his spell out of football but is also open to new offers as he seeks a return to coaching.
Cocu has been without a club since leaving Derby County in November 2020 and speaking to RTL, the former midfielder said he is enjoying the downtime, “Freeing your hands for a while, that’s also nice after a career of twenty years as a player and thirteen as a trainer. But I’m starting to watch some matches again, it’s starting to pull a little bit again,”
Cocu is open to offers, “Clubs are always allowed to call. Whether I do it is another matter. If something fits or comes along at the right time, I would certainly be open to it.”
The former PSV coach is open to another job in the Netherlands, “It is always possible to train another club in the Netherlands, you decide that for yourself. I don’t feel too big to do anything and I never rule things out. The Netherlands is interesting to look around. I’ve had two wanderings abroad and that was great fun. Turkey was a bit shorter, but I had a good time in England.”