According to reports in Scotland, Phillip Cocu could return to management with Scottish side Hibernian.
Hibs recently missed out on the Scottish cup final, while they will also finish outside of the top six. Head coach Shaun Maloney has now been sacked and the club have been heavily linked with Roy Keane.
However, the Scottish Daily Express is reporting that Phillip Cocu wants to take on the position in Edinburgh.
Cocu had success in charge of PSV Eindhoven, but he has since been fired after short spells in charge of Fenerbahce and Derby County. He has been out of work since 2020 but could return to management with Hibs.