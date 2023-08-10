According to Voetbal International, Francisco Conceição has submitted a request to leave Ajax.
The Portuguese winger joined Ajax last summer from FC Porto following the departure of Antony, but he only made 19 league appearances.
According to Voetbal International, Conceição has told Ajax that he wants to leave due to adjustment problems. However, Ajax has told him that is not an option and that he should fight for his place.
The 20-year-old has a contract until 2027 and cost Ajax €5 million.