AZ Alkmaar are comfortably through to the next round of the Conference League after a 1-0 win at Vaduz. AZ progresses 4-0 on aggregate.
Leading 3-0 from the home leg, AZ Alkmaar were in a comfortable spot heading into the second leg in Liechtenstein. Maarten Martens made some changes for the match with Mexx Meerdink beginning up front as Troy Parrott took a rest. Kees Smit and Jordy Clasie were also out.
Ro-Zangelo Daal has been impressive for AZ on the wing but he was shown a red card via VAR for a rash challenge after only seven minutes.
From that point, AZ looked to protect their lead against the Swiss League side and Jeroen Zoet kept a clean sheet throughout.
The game was heading for a 0-0 draw until AZ were awarded a penalty with a few minutes left. Parrott, who earned the penalty, scored it and AZ took the victory despite being a man down.
AZ Alkmaar progresses to the Conference League playoffs where they will face Levski Sofia for a place in the main draw.