Oscar Gloukh scored a hattrick as Ajax hammered Vojvodina 4-1 in the second leg of their Conference League qualifier.
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After a 4-1 win in the first leg, Ajax headed back to Amsterdam with a commanding lead but they fell behind when Djordje Crnomarkovic headed in. However, Davy Klaassen ensured Ajax went into the break level.
In the second half, Gloukh finished a swift counter to make it 2-1 in the 53rd minute. The midfielder then found the net with the outside of his boot to add a third before he completed his hattrick in the 71st minute.
Ajax eased through to the next round and they will face Irish side Shelbourne.