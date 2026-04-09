Eredivisie Round Up: PSV secur... The Eredivisie weekend saw PSV Eindhoven secure their 27th national ...

PSV Eindhoven seal Eredivisie ... PSV Eindhoven have sealed their third Eredivisie title in a ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Feyenoord... A round up of this weekend's Eredivisie action including Sunday's ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Ueda save... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: NEC Beat ... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: NEC up to... There were five games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...