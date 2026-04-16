AZ Alkmaar are out of the Conference League after they could only manage a 2-2 draw with Shakhtar in the second leg. The Ukrainian side go through 5-2 on aggregate.
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With one eye on the KNVB Cup final at the weekend, AZ Alkmaar rested a number of players with the tie all but over following the first leg last week.
The first half was a poor affair but after an hour it was Shakhtar who took the lead when Alisson Santana finished off a swift counter.
Isak Jensen equalised for AZ with an excellent free kick before Matej Sin put the hosts ahead with ten minutes to go. Shakhtar squished any hope of a big finish when Luca Meirelles made it 2-2.
AZ Alkmaar is out and they can focus on the cup final this weekend against NEC Nijmegen.