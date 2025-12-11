AZ Alkmaar are on course for the knockout rounds of the Conference League after a 3-0 win over FC Drita in Kosovo.
Having already lost twice in the group stage, AZ Alkmaar went into the game knowing a win was crucial. They started well and were ahead within 17 minutes with Sven Mijnans finishing well.
Just before the hour mark, Isak Jensen doubled the lead before Ibrahim Sadiq rounded off the comfortable win with a powerful header.
AZ Alkmaar’s win moves them up to nine points with one game left to play at home against Jagiellonia. A win in that would see them through in the playoffs with a slender chance of reaching the top eight.