AZ Alkmaar are comfortably into the Conference League main draw after a 4-1 victory over Levski Sofia in the AFAS Stadion.
AZ took a 2-0 lead into the second leg and after six minutes that extended to 4-0 thanks to goals from Ibrahim Sadiq and Mexx Meerdink.
Just before the break, Meerdink, who began up front with Troy Parrott absent, set up Sadiq to add AZ’s third goal before the break.
Early in the second half, the visitors pulled one back through Everton Bala but there were no concerns for AZ and before the end, substitute Lequincio Zeefuik made it 4-1 on the night.
AZ’s win means that all six Dutch clubs will be playing main draw football this season.