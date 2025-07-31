AZ Alkmaar has reached the next round of the Conference League after a 5-0 win over Ilves in the AFAS Stadion.
After the shock 4-3 loss in Finland last week, AZ Alkmaar went into the game with a point to prove. By half time they were 4-0 up and sailing through to the next round.
After 22 minutes, Troy Parrott opened the scoring and the striker quickly added the second four minutes later. Ernest Poku got the third before Denso Kasius added a fourth.
Early in the second half, Parrott came close to his hattrick but had his effort cleared off the line. A fifth goal eventually came when Mees de Wit found the net following a lovely combination with Mexx Meerdink.
Both Meerdink and Penetra hit the post before the end as AZ could have added further goals.
In the next round, AZ will meet the winner of the tie between Dungannon Swifts (Northern Ireland) and FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein).