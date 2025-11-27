AZ Alkmaar sealed their second win in the Conference League with a 2-0 victory over Shelbourne.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Following the defeat to Heerenveen, AZ made some changes with Wassim Bouziane starting on the wing while Kees Smit was only fit enough for the bench. Dave Kwakman, Wouter Goes and Jayden Owusu-Oduro all came in from the weekend.
The first half saw AZ dominate possession but they failed to find a way through the visitors. Bouziane was lively but lacked end product.
At the break, Smit was introduced as AZ looked for the opening goal which eventually came in the 70th minute when Mees de Wit headed in. A long range effort from Isak Jensen then made it 2-0 at the end.
AZ moves into the playoff spots with Kosovo’s FC Drita their next opponents.