AZ Alkmaar are set for the Conference League after they won their playoff first-leg at Levski Sofia 2-0.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
After their disappointing draw against Volendam at the weekend, AZ Alkmaar were looking to boost their confidence in Bulgaria. They had to do without the injured Sven Mijnans and suspended Ro-Zangelo Daal.
The first half was a poor affair with few chances despite the home crowd creating a wonderful atmosphere.
In the 62nd minute, AZ took the lead with Ibrahim Sadiq heading in a cross from Jensen.
The home side rallied but Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro kept them out and Troy Parrott netted the killer second goal. The in-form striker scored on the rebound after a shot from Peer Koopmeiners was kept out.
There were chances at either end before the full-time whistle but it ended 2-0 and AZ takes a healthy lead back to Alkmaar.