AZ Alkmaar are safely through to the last 16 of the Conference League after a 4-0 win over Noah. They progress 4-1 on aggregate.
After a shock 1-0 loss in Armenia last week, AZ Alkmaar were keen to make amends and they quickly took the lead. After five minutes, Ro-Zangelo Daal fired AZ in front with an excellent volley to level the tie.
Just before half time, AZ made it 2-0 with a goal similar to the Wout Weghorst/Teun Koopmeiners free kick against Argentina four years ago. This time it was Peer Koopmeiners setting up Sven Mijnans to net.
Mijnans tapped in his second after the break before Isak Jensen completed the comfortable win before the end.
AZ progress and they will take on either AEK Athens or Sparta Prague in the next round. The draw is on Friday.