Troy Parrott scored twice as AZ Alkmaar defeated Sparta Prague 2-1 in the first leg of their Conference League tie.
After a slow start, AZ Alkmaar started to create chances and Troy Parrott’s effort was blocked before Denso Kasius couldn’t convert when through on goal.
AZ took the lead after half an hour as Parrott twisted in the box before unleashing a shot into the top corner. Before the break, Kasius hit the outside of the post as AZ pushed for a second.
Five minutes into the second half, Sparta Prague equalised as a free kick fell to the feet of Matyas Vojta and he tapped in from close range.
AZ then laid siege to the visitors goal with Sven Mijnans, Kees Smit, and Mees de Wit missing chances before Weslley Patati hit the crossbar.
Just as it seemed that AZ Alkmaar were going to be held to a draw, Parrott netted again in the 87th minute. AZ take a slender lead to Prague next week for a place in th quarter-finals.