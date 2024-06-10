The Netherlands heads into Euro 2024 in fine form as they eased to a 4-0 win against Iceland in De Kuip.
Ronald Koeman originally made nine changes to his eleven with Bart Verbruggen and Memphis Depay the only ones who kept their place from the win over Canada. However, Teun Koopmeiners was injured in the line-up, and Jerdy Schouten came into the eleven.
The opening twenty minutes saw the Netherlands take the initiative with Memphis going close with a curling strike and an overhead kick. In the 22nd minute, it was 1-0 with Denzel Dumfries heading across goal for Xavi Simons to tap in his first in Oranje.
Before the break, the Netherlands should have added a second but Memphis, Cody Gakpo and Nathan Ake all put good chances off target.
Early in the second half, the Netherlands added a second with a corner headed into the path of Virgil van Dijk who nodded in.
Iceland hit the post with a strike from distance but the Netherlands kept their heads and a third goal followed as Memphis set up Donyell Malen to net. Moments later, Jeremie Frimpong set up Memphis to score a fourth, but VAR ruled it out for a handball.
Wout Weghorst then came on for Memphis and the striker added a fourth before the end with a tap in after being set up by Malen.
Another 4-0 win for the Netherlands and they head to Euro 2024 with a lot of confidence. On Sunday, the tournament gets underway against Poland.