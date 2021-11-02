According to reports in Italy, new Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is hoping to be reunited with Dutch centre-back Stefan de Vrij.
Conte was confirmed as the new head coach of Spurs on Tuesday and there are already reports of who the Italian may target in January.
According to La Repubblica, Conte aims to fix Tottenham’s leaky defence by signing Dutchman Stefan de Vrij from Inter Milan. Conte coached De Vrij at Inter last season and they won the Serie A title together.
De Vrij started his career with Feyenoord before joining Lazio and then Inter in 2018. The 29-year-old is also now a key player for Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands side.