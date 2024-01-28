Fortuna Sittard have finally won an away game in the Eredivisie this season as they left Volendam with a 1-0 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Lequincio Zeefuik was still in the Volendam line-up, despite an agreement for him to join AZ Alkmaar, whether that is in the summer or this month.
The striker barely featured in the first half as Fortuna Sittard’s defence did well to keep out the hosts. The first half was not a spectacle but four minutes into the second half, Igor Cordoba tapped in his first goal of the season.
Zeefuik finally got a chance to net five minutes before the end, but the striker could not convert a cross. At the other end, Fortuna Sittard also missed chances to kill the game and it ended 1-0.
Fortuna Sittard are 10th after the victory while Volendam is in 17th.