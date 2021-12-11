Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Tim Coremans was in great form to earn his side a 0-0 draw at Heerenveen.
It has been a difficult week for Sparta Rotterdam, who saw technical director Henk van Stee leave, while head coach Henk Fraser only remained after intervention from his players.
Fraser was without his first two goalkeepers heading to Friesland, meaning Coremans began in goal for the visitors. In the first half, Sparta managed to keep Heerenveen quiet and they had the ball in the net before the break, but Emmanuel Emegha’s goal was disallowed for offside.
After the break, Coremans became the star as he quickly kept out efforts from Filip Stevanovic, Rami Kaib, Tibor Halilovic, and Joey Veerman. The goalkeeper was excellent and in the final moments, he earned his side a point by keeping out a header by Henk Veerman.
Heerenveen is ninth after the draw, while Sparta is 17th.