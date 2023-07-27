Coventry City have sealed the signing of Heerenveen right-back Milan van Ewijk.
The Netherlands U21 international has signed a deal in England until 2027 with the fee currently undisclosed.
Van Ewijk joined Heerenveen from ADO Den Haag and has made 78 appearances for the Frisian side. Last season, he did not miss a single minute of Eredivisie action for Heerenveen.
However, it became clear this summer that Van Ewijk was looking for a new adventure and after links with PSV Eindhoven and Sporting Lisbon, the right-back has joined Coventry City.
The club that just missed out on promotion last season, has Gustavo Hamer in their squad.