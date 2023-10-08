Ajax have made their worst-ever start to an Eredivisie campaign in the league’s 67-year history. On Sunday, AZ Alkmaar came away from the Johan Cruijff ArenA with a 2-1 victory.
Maurice Steijn was without the injured Josip Sutalo and Steven Berghuis, meaning that youngster Amouricho van Axel Dongen was chosen on the wing.
There was no fast start for Ajax with their first big bit of action a claim for a penalty on Carlos Forbs after half an hour that was waved away. After that, Ajax lost van Axel Dongen to injury and Georges Mikautadze came on.
Shortly after the change, AZ silenced the ArenA as Vangelis Pavlidis received the ball from Maykel Lahdo before lashing it past Jay Gorter to make it 1-0 at the break.
Anton Gaaei replaced the injured Devyne Rensch at the break and Ajax went in search of an equaliser. However, it was AZ who doubled their lead before the hour as Dani de Wit passed Gorter from close range.
Branco van den Boomen entered and pulled one back for Ajax with a deflected strike in the 73rd minute. The home crowd then tried to rally the players into an equaliser but it was AZ Alkmaar, who should have scored more before the end of the match.
Hesitant defending led to chances for Jens Odgaard and Pavlidis but they could not add further pain to the hosts. A 2-1 win means AZ are 2nd in the table while Ajax remains 16th.