Thijs Dallinga and Branco van den Boomen were both on the scoresheet as Toulouse defeated Troyes 4-1 on Wednesday.
Toulouse once again started with three Dutchmen in their starting eleven as Stijn Spiering, Branco van den Boomen and Thijs Dallinga looked to continue their good form.
After 12 minutes, Mama Balde opened the scoring with a penalty for Troyes but Dallinga quickly equalised from a Van den Boomen pass. It was Dallinga’s ninth goal of the season and sixth since the turn of the year.
Van den Boomen then set up Fares Chaibi to make it 2-1 before the midfielder netted himself with a penalty in the second half. Van den Boomen now has four goals and eight assists this season.
Toulouse brought off Van den Boomen and Dallinga as they saw out a 4-1 victory which moves them to tenth in Ligue 1.